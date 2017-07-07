Someone made a Twitter bot for The Black Madonna and it’s spot-on

Jul 7 2017

Photography by: Aldo Paredes

“Misogyny”

Someone has made a new Twitter bot that culls from the The Black Madonna’s account and it is nearly perfect, CDM points out.

The Black Madonna has become someone to look to on Twitter for commentary whenever there’s a shakeup in the dance music scene. She’s taken down Conan O’Brien for his comedic commodification of Berghain and spoke up when HARD Fest came under fire for what was perceived as a sexist trailer for their 2017 LA weekender. Now you can get these kind of missives – albeit in wacky non-sequiturs — everyday.

For example:

And this:

Here are some tweets about Trump:

Check out more tweets over at @botmadonnachi.

