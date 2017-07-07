Someone made a Twitter bot for The Black Madonna and it’s spot-on

“Misogyny”

Someone has made a new Twitter bot that culls from the The Black Madonna’s account and it is nearly perfect, CDM points out.

The Black Madonna has become someone to look to on Twitter for commentary whenever there’s a shakeup in the dance music scene. She’s taken down Conan O’Brien for his comedic commodification of Berghain and spoke up when HARD Fest came under fire for what was perceived as a sexist trailer for their 2017 LA weekender. Now you can get these kind of missives – albeit in wacky non-sequiturs — everyday.

For example:

Misogyny — The Bot Madonna (@botmadonnachi) July 1, 2017

And this:

Somehow Moby — The Bot Madonna (@botmadonnachi) July 6, 2017

Here are some tweets about Trump:

Donald Trump's campaign with your suffragette heroes wear capes. — The Bot Madonna (@botmadonnachi) March 9, 2017

Plot twist: the policies. Trump about music was invited — The Bot Madonna (@botmadonnachi) June 10, 2017

Trump inauguration. I can never be playing Big up, Dublin! And — The Bot Madonna (@botmadonnachi) May 28, 2017

Donald Trump — The Bot Madonna (@botmadonnachi) June 30, 2017

Check out more tweets over at @botmadonnachi.