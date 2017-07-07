Watch Radiohead’s full Coachella weekend two set

By , Jul 7 2017
Watch Radiohead's full Coachella weekend two set

The one without all the technical difficulties.

Radiohead have shared a full video recording of their headlining set during the second weekend of Coachella 2017.

While the band’s performance on the first weekend was marred by technical difficulties, weekend two was a smooth two-hour set. They also promised more concert recordings are on the way.

Watch the full performance below and let’s all hope they do the Glastonbury set next.

Read next: True love waited: How Radiohead conquered Glastonbury again, 20 years after the glory of ‘97

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

True love waited: How Radiohead conquered Glastonbury again, 20 years after the glory of ‘97

Jun 24 2017

How Radiohead conquered Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in 2017
Listen live to Radiohead’s Glastonbury set

Jun 23 2017

Listen live to Radiohead's Glastonbury set on BBC Radio 6

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+