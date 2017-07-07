Watch Radiohead’s full Coachella weekend two set

The one without all the technical difficulties.

Radiohead have shared a full video recording of their headlining set during the second weekend of Coachella 2017.

https://t.co/lzhHvjaIul has returned once again to feature some recent live shows. First up is Coachella from 21st April this year. — Radiohead (@radiohead) July 7, 2017

While the band’s performance on the first weekend was marred by technical difficulties, weekend two was a smooth two-hour set. They also promised more concert recordings are on the way.

Watch the full performance below and let’s all hope they do the Glastonbury set next.

