Hear WILDLIFE! blend dancehall and ambient on Mixpak release Anima

By , Jul 14 2017
Hear WILDLIFE! blend hip-hop, dancehall and ambient music on Mixpak release ANIMA

The producer premieres his ghostly new EP at an installation in Brooklyn this weekend.

Swiss-born, Brooklyn-based producer Samuel Riot, aka WILDLIFE!, releases his new EP Anima on Mixpak today and you can stream it in full through the label.

A departure from his more club-focused work on Mixpak, Anima builds off last year’s Patterns and takes a deep dive into ambient music and experimental sound design.

The release features icy textures and the kind of wavering unpredictability of Arca’s recent work, but retains Riot’s interest in dancehall and hip-hop on highlights like ‘Beaches’ and the closing ‘Hazy’.

For those in New York, Riot will premiere the EP this weekend July 15 at an audio-visual installation in Brooklyn. Check out the flyer below and order Anima here.

