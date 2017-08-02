A Fugazi opera based on their live shows is coming

And it’s got the green light from the band.

Just when you thought the obsession with classical renditions of non-classical music had reached saturation point, now there’s an opera based on the complete live archives of Fugazi.

However, it actually sounds pretty great. The 100-minute performance, or “opera-in-suspension”, has been created by New York City-based experimental musical theater ensemble Object Collection, with approval and endorsement from the band themselves, as Pitchfork reports.

While no actual music from the DC titans will feature in the opera – a collaboration between the composer Travis Just and Object Collection writer/director Kara Feely – it will utilize the sounds of “random feedback, aimless drum noodling, pre-show activist speeches, audience hecklers, and the police breaking up gigs” culled from hours of archival Fugazi live recordings captured between the years 1987-2002. “An obsessive leap into 1500 hours of gig detritus,” according to the creators.

Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto told Pitchfork that they were “both blown away and disoriented” by the performance. “We feel moved by Object Collection’s engagement with our archive material and salute everyone involved for their hard work and patience and for wrestling with such integrity with our sounds and words,” he said.



It’s All True will land at London’s Cafe Oto in September and at NYC’s La Mama theater next February. It’s also set to be released as a recording on October 6 via Slip. Listen to first recording ‘What’s The Problem’ and watch a trailer for the opera below.