Highest paid DJs list released again. No women again.

Calvin Harris remains on the top of the Forbes list.

Once again, Forbes has released its list of the highest paid DJs in the world and it paints a reliably depressing picture.

Calvin Harris remains on the top of the list for the fifth year in a row with $48.5 million earned in the 12 months between June 2016 and June 2017. They note the number includes earnings from his recent #1 album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 and is calculated prior to percentage fees for agents and managers.

The list includes veteran stars like David Guetta and Tiesto, as well as depressing showings from Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers. Once again, no women appear.

Shake your head at the list below.

01. Calvin Harris ($48.5m)

02. Tiesto ($39m)

03. The Chainsmokers ($38m)

04. Skrillex ($30m)

05. Steve Aoki ($29.5m)

06. Diplo ($28.5m)

07. David Guetta ($25m)

08. Marshmello ($21m)

09. Martin Garrix ($19.5m)

10. Zedd ($19m)