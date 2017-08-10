Alice Glass shares new single ‘Without Love’

The follow-up to 2015’s ‘Stillbirth’.

Alice Glass has unveiled a new single, ‘Without Love’.

The track was penned by Glass, with writing and production input from ex-HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes.

Glass is gearing up to drop a full-length album later this year. In February, she likened the sound of her new LP to being “consumed by a snake”.

“I knew how I wanted things to sound early on, sinister and sweet, but it’s evolved now,” she told THUMP. “Some songs sound more like being eaten by fire ants and some songs are like being slowly consumed by a snake.”

Glass parted ways from Crystal Castles co-founder Ethan Kath in October of 2014. In 2015, she released her first solo material since leaving the group, ‘Stillbirth’, and opened up the “abusive relationship” that preceded it.