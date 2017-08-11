The interactive homepage celebrates the 44th anniversary of Kool Herc’s game-changing party.

On August 11, 1973, an 18-year-old Jamaican-born DJ threw a party for his sister that would shape the entire course of musical history.

DJ Kool Herc’s decision to play the instrumental sections – or breaks – of songs is credited with laying the blueprint for hip-hop as we know it. Today’s Google Doodle marks the 44th anniversary of that legendary party at 1520 Sedgwick Ave.

Featuring a custom Google logo graphic by graffiti artist Cey Adams and a crash course in hip-hop history from Fab 5 Freddy, the Doodle allows users to operate two turntables and mix samples from a selection of iconic songs from the era.

Tracks in the crate include Incredible Bongo Band’s ‘Apache’ and George Clinton’s ‘Computer Games’, while a library of instrumental samples is also available.

Writing in a blog, Google explains that Freddy and Adams served as “close partners in the project.” The Doodle will remain live on the Google home page for 40 hours, before being archived here.

