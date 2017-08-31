Prurient releases new album Unknown Rains

Prurient makes a harsh-as-fuck surprise return.

Noise great Dominick Fernow may be busy with projects like the techno-focused Vatican Shadow and the upcoming Hospital Productions anniversary, but that doesn’t mean he’s finished with his most beloved project. Today he’s surprise released a new Prurient album in all its harsh noise glory.

Titled Unknown Rain, it follows 2014’s stunning, nuanced double-album Frozen Niagara Falls. While that release charted a nuanced path from soft to heavy, Fernow’s latest brings to mind volcanic earlier Prurient recordings such as Arrowhead and Pleasure Ground (the latter of which was reissued last year).

The album is available now via Hospital Productions. Order it here (and hear some track samples) and find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Let Me Free Your Mind [Whip The Corpse]’

02. ‘Before Rain Becomes Snow’

03. ‘In The Ruins Of My Brother’

04. ‘Red Poppy Laughter’

