A new track that appears in the producer’s recent horror film.

Flying Lotus is working on his new album after releasing his directorial debut Kuso earlier this year. Today he’s shared a video for the track ‘Post Requisite’ which appeared in that film.

Directed by Winston Hacking, the video is a paper collage come to life with plenty of grotesque and funny images bombarding the screen.

Whether the track is a hint at what the producer’s follow-up to 2014’s You’re Dead will sound like or just a highlight from Kuso for those who don’t have the stomach to wat h the whole thing remains to be seen. Expect it to be sooner than later since the description for the track says his next album is nearly finished.

Watch the video above and stream Kuso exclusively on Shudder.