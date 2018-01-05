Cassette sales grew 35% in 2017

Guardians Of The Galaxy and Stranger Things gave the format a healthy boost.

Cassettes had a very good year in 2017 where sales rose by 35%, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nielsen Music reports 174,000 copies sold, an increase over 2016’s 129,000.

The big push was due to cassette soundtrack releases for Stranger Things and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Other top selling cassettes include The Hamilton Mixtape and recent reissues of Prince’s Purple Rain, Nirvana’s Nevermind and Kanye West’s Yeezus.

Cassette sales still only comprised 0.10% of all albums sales during the year, so don’t worry about the increasing popularity raising production costs. In 2016 cassette sales shot up by 74%.

Find the top selling cassettes of 2017 below.

01. Soundtrack – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (19,000)

02. Soundtrack – Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 (15,000)

03. Soundtrack – Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Mix, Vol. 1 (5,000)

04. Soundtrack – Stranger Things, Volume One (3,000)

05. Eminem – The Eminem Show (3,000)

06. Various Artists – The Hamilton Mixtape (3,000)

07. Prince and the Revolution – Purple Rain (2,000)

08. Twenty One Pilots – Blurryface (2,000)

09. Kanye West – Yeezus (2,000)

10 Nirvana – Nevermind (2,000)