Björk, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Lorde, Migos to play Primavera Sound 2018

By , Jan 29 2018

Image via: Getty

An all-star lineup for the 18th edition of the Barcelona festival.

Björk, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Lorde and Migos are among the artists set to headline Primavera Sound this year.

Vince Staples, Fever Ray, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jlin, Tyler, The Creator and The Breeders are also performing at the 18th edition of the Barcelona festival, which takes place May 30 – June 2. See the full line up below and grab tickets from the Primavera website.

