Go behind the scenes of Air producer JB Dunckel’s stunning studio

Featuring a pristine Korg MS-20 and more.

This year marks 20 years since the release of French duo Air’s landmark album, Moon Safari. While that LP is getting a special glow-in-the-dark 20th anniversary vinyl edition to mark the occasion, Air co-founder JB Dunckel has also just released his latest solo album, H+.

Written in the four years since Air’s last album, Music For Museum – released through The Vinyl Factory – H+ takes its name from the symbol for transhumanism (a movement that believes the human body can be improved with technological augmentation) and explores utopian themes.

While the album deals with futuristic ideas, the music was created with more vintage means. As the behind-the-scenes interview below shows, Dunckel utilized an array of vintage hardware such as Korg’s MS-20 and EMT 245 Digital Reverberator from 1979 across the course of the album. Prepare for serious studio envy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch next: Visit MJ Cole’s gin factory-turned-studio in east London