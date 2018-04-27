Teenage Engineering details home audio collaboration with IKEA

A turntable, speaker and lighting system for your living room.

Swedish synth and audio company Teenage Engineering has given us the best look yet at Frekvens, the home audio range it’s making in collaboration with furniture giant IKEA. Consisting of a turntable, speaker and lighting equipment, the range was initially teased earlier this year.

Speaking to Ad Age, Teenage Engineering’s Jesper Kouthoofd describes the range as a self-contained party system that can be deployed at a moment’s notice.

“Marcus [Engman, head of design at Ikea] got this idea that it’s kind of like a home roadie thing, like you could set up your own sound system,” Kouthoofd says. “Then I started thinking about how, a lot of Swedes, we go to Ikea when we have a party—to get candles, napkins. Maybe we could do something that’s really affordable so people can buy a sound system, including a light show—a complete party.”

The range combines IKEA’s stark Swedish minimalism with Teenage Engineering’s fun use of bright colors – a feature of its popular Pocket Operator and OP-Z synths. In the spirit of IKEA’s flat-pack furniture, some assembly will be required. It looks as if the system is modular, allowing you to mix and match lights with speakers in a single unit, or leave them as standalone items.

IKEA and Teenage Engineering have yet to confirm a price for Frekvens, but products in the range are expected to cost anything from $5 to $99. Frekvens is expected to arrive in June 2019.

