Junglepussy has shared her new album JP3.

JP3 is the New York rapper’s third album and features appearances from Wiki, Rico Love, Gangsta Boo, and Quiñ alongside production from longtime collaborator Shy Guy, Kashaka and Sporting Life.

The album features previously released singles ‘Showers,’ ‘State of the Union’ and ‘Trader Joe.’ Stream JP3 via Spotify and see the artwork below.

