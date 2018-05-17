Watch the video for lead track ‘Pierrot’ today.

Alex Zhang Hungtai has announced a new LP for NON Worldwide.

Out June 29, Divine Weight was borne from Hungtai’s failed saxophone compositions and recordings accrued over a period of three years. The project was inspired by Holy Mountain director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s practical guide to shamanic psychotherapy, Psychomagic.

Check out the first single below and pre-order the album from NON’s Bandcamp page.

Hungtai, fka Dirty Beaches, was responsible for one of our favorite Bandcamp releases of 2017 with his collaborative Love Theme project.

Last year, Hungtai also teamed up with David Lynch’s longtime music supervisor Dean Hurley and his son Riley Lynch to create music for the new series of Twin Peaks.

Read next: The 20 best Bandcamp releases of 2017