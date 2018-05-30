Watch Rosalía’s action-packed new video for ‘Malamente’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Step into the world of the future-facing flamenco singer.

Rosalía’s star is already in the ascent. Released last year, the Barcelona-born flamenco singer’s debut album Los Angeles showcases her unique ability to blend new forms of traditional flamenco with modern production and marked her out as an artist to watch in 2018.

Rosalia’s second LP El Mal Querer is due for release later this year and is produced entirely by Bad Gyal’s go-to producer El Guincho, aka Spanish musician Pablo Díaz-Reixa, and Rosalia herself.

While we patiently wait for the album to drop, press play on the video for its first single, ‘Malamente’.

