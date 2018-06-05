SOPHIE officially announces debut album OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES

Photograph by: Charlotte Wales

SOPHIE’s debut full-length will be released this summer on Transgressive Records.

Over the last six months, PC Music associate and Numbers alum SOPHIE has released a trio of singles: ‘It’s Okay to Cry’, ‘Ponyboy’ and ‘Faceshopping’. Now, she’s confirmed that her debut album – revealed in May to be titled OIL OF EVERY PEARL’s UN-INSIDES – will be released on June 15 via Transgressive Records.

SOPHIE is currently touring and will be appearing at festivals globally throughout the summer. Check out the list of dates below.

Tour dates:

6/9 – Milan, Italy – Radar Festival
6/15 – Barcelona, Spain – Sonar by Day
6/22 – Brooklyn, USA – LadyLand
6/23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Traición
7/7 – Trencin, Slovakia – Pohoda Festival
7/12 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
7/13 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live
8/17 – Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop Festival
9/14 – Los Angeles, USA – 1720
9/15 – San Francisco, USA – August Hall
9/16 – Vancouver, Canada – Westward Music Festival @ Imperial
9/26 – Toronto, Canada – The Mod Club
9/27-29 – Montreal, Canada – POP Montreal

