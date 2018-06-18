Donato Dozzy announces new album Filo Loves The Acid

Listen to ‘Back’ today.

Donato Dozzy has announced a new album called Filo Loves The Acid.

“A relentless collection of radical, propulsive and bleeding-heart acid tracks,” the LP marks the 303rd release for Berlin’s Tresor Records and nods to the Roland TB-303, according to the press release. The album is dedicated to Dozzy’s lifelong friend, Filo.

Filo Loves The Acid is out July 13. See the artwork and tracklist below.

This new album is Dozzy’s first full-length release for Tresor. It follows 2018’s Mindless Fullness EP and a 2015 collaborative LP with Anna Caragnano, Sintetizzatrice.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Filo’

02. ‘Vetta’

03. ‘Duetto’

04. ‘Nine O’ Three’

05. ‘Back’

06. ‘Vetta Reprise’

07. ‘TB Square’

08. ‘REP’

