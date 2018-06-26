Pioneer DJ’s new controller has a tutorial mode that teaches you how to DJ

By , Jun 26 2018
The DDJ-400 is Pioneer DJ’s new affordable, entry level controller.

Pioneer DJ has launched a new DJ controller, which it claims is “the ideal piece of kit for first-time DJs” thanks to a tutorial mode aimed at novices.

The DDJ-400 – which costs $259/£249 – is designed to be used with the company’s Rekordbox DJ software and features a “club-style” layout reminiscent of its industry-standard CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2 media players and mixer.

The controller will help beginners learn the ropes with Rekordbox DJ’s new tutorial mode – included in the latest update to version 5.3 – which Pioneer DJ says offers a step-by-step guide to basic equipment operation behind the decks.

Rekordbox 5.3 also includes a few other features aimed at making DJing easier and more accessible: ‘Track Suggestion’, which displays tracks that match well with whatever is currently playing, and a feature that makes it possible to upload mixes direct to YouTube and Mixcloud with track and time stamps.

The DDJ-400 is released later this month. It’s the third DJ controller from the company after the Serato DJ-focused DDJ-SB3 and DDJ-SX3, and follows the release of DJM-REC, an iOS app for recording mixes direct to iPhone and iPad.

