Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, Octa Octo to play The Peacock Society Festival in Paris

By , Jun 29 2018

Photograph by: Jacob Khrist

One of the French capital’s leading electronic festivals.

The Peacock Society Festival has lined up a host of top-drawer acts for its fifth edition, including headline sets from Jeff Mills and Richie Hawtin.

Floating Points, Dr. Rubinstein, Octa Octo, Kornél Kovács, Not Waving, Joy Orbison and DJ Nobu are also set to play the Paris festival, which takes place Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7 at the Parc Floral de Paris.

Check out full lineup info and pick up tickets from The Peacock Society Festival site.

