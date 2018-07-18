Oneohtrix Point Never, Jlin and Nina Kraviz to play Red Bull Music Festival Berlin

The inaugural Berlin instalment of the festival will take place at the same time as the 20th anniversary edition of the Red Bull Music Academy.

The Red Bull Music Festival Berlin has announced it’s 2018 line-up. The event features world premieres from Oneohtrix Point Never and Jlin, performances from Nina Kraviz, Dixon and Jeff Mills, as well as lectures with Pusha-T and Janelle Monae. The festival will take place from September 8 to October 12.

The line-up also features instalments of popular RMBA event series Bass Union, which will feature performances from D-Double E, GAIKA and Nídia, as well as the infamous Culture Clash.

In addition, Red Bull are bringing a live rendition of Hyperdub’s stunning Diggin’ in the Carts to Berlin, featuring a very special live performance by Kode9 and Kōji Morimoto. Check out the poster and announcement video below.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Red Bull Music Academy will take place at legendary Berlin venue Funkhaus where, according to the press release, “61 music-makers selected from around the world will come together” in order to “collaborate in custom-built studios and attend lectures with artists that have shaped the contemporary musical landscape”.

Tickets for the Red Bull Music Festival Berlin 2018 are on sale now. Check out headliner OPN’s recent FACT mix below.

