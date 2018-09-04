Esa confirmed as Phonox’s new Saturday night resident

The South African DJ and producer will take up the mantle from current resident HAAi.

Brixton’s Phonox has announced South African DJ and producer Esa Williams as the club’s newest Saturday night resident.

Known for his collaborations with Auntie Flo and releases on the Highlife and Dekmantel labels, Esa – who is also band leader of Ghanian dance-rap group Ata Kak – will take over from current resident HAAi after her final shows in September.

HAAi will play all night every Saturday in September, with her final party as resident taking place on September 29. Esa’s first night as Phonox resident takes place on October 6. Find tickets at the Phonox website.

Check out Esa’s Against The Clock session below.

