Lil Wayne finally drops Tha Carter V

Six years after it was first announced.

After a years-long legal battle, hip-hop icon Lil Wayne has finally released the very long-awaited Tha Carter V.

The album features Ashanti, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, the late XXXTentacion and Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, as well as production from Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, Mannie Fresh, DJ Mustard, Dr Dre, Swizz Beatz and more.

First announced in 2012, the album arrives after a lengthy legal battle between Wayne and Cash Money Records, the label owned by Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams, after the project was delayed indefinitely in 2014.

After having sued Cash Money for a reported $51 million in 2015, Wayne was finally able to settle his suit earlier this year, enabling him finally to release the project on his own label Young Money Records.

Since 2011’s Tha Carter IV, Lil Wayne has released no less than 13 projects, including four new installments of his Dedication mixtape series, I Am Not A Human Being II and collaborative albums Collegrove (with 2 Chainz) and T-Wayne (with T-Pain) .

Tha Carter V is available to stream and download now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I Love You Dwayne’

02. ‘Don’t Cry’ [Feat. XXXTENTACION]

03. ‘Dedicate’

04. ‘Uproar’

05. ‘Let It Fly’ [Feat. Travis Scott]

06. ‘Can’t Be Broken’

07. ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ [Feat. Nicki Minaj]

08. ‘Mona Lisa’ [Feat. Kendrick Lamar]

09. ‘What About Me’ [Feat. Sosamann]

10. ‘Open Letter’

11. ‘Famous’ [Feat. Reginae Carter]

12. ‘Problems’

13. ‘Dope Niggaz’ [Feat. Snoop Dogg]

14. ‘Hittas’

15. ‘Took His Time’

16. ‘Open Safe’

17. ‘Start This Shit Off Right’ [Feat. Ashanti & Mack Maine]

18. ‘Demon’

19. ‘Mess’

20. ‘Dope New Gospel’ [Feat. Nivea]

21. ‘Perfect Strangers’

22. ‘Used 2’

23. ‘Let It All Work Out’

