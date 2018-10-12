Mina joins forces with rising dancehall artist Don Sinini for new single ‘Solo’

Dancehall and afrobeats producer Mina has teamed up with up-and-coming dancehall artist Don Sinini for a new single ‘Solo’.

According to a press release, the track celebrates “London’s global sound by approaching the city’s Caribbean and West African influences with a playful touch”, whilst featuring Mina’s “trademark colourful melodies”.

The track arrives via Lisbon label Enchufada, and follows the producer’s 2017 EP Sentah and single ‘Allo’ [Feat. Omo Frenchie & Gafacci].

This year Don Sinini released the excellent Grove Centraal EP on Tobago Tracks, following releases on Mixpak and Staycore.

Recently, Mina went Against The Clock for FACT, chopping up vocals from Ghanaian MC Bryte to craft the infectious afrobeat banger ‘Didier Drogba’ – check out the video below.

‘Solo’ is available to download and stream now – have a listen below.

