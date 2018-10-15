It’s that time again.

We’re back at this years ADE in Amsterdam for another edition of our Against The Clock Lab, a special chance to watch some of your favourite artists making tracks from scratch in ten minutes in front of a live audience.

This year we’ll have CIFIKA, Francis Inferno Orchestra, Jordan GCZ and DJ Windows XP take part in the challenge. Watch it all go down at Brakke Grond, located in central Amsterdam on Friday, October 19.

That’s not all. On Saturday, October 20 we’ll be partnering with Native Instruments for another Against The Clock Lab, with Metrist, Lyzza, Torus and Elias Mazian taking part in the 10-minute challenge.

If you’re not around for the action you can watch it all go down on the FACT Facebook page.

