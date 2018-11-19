The Chemical Brothers announce new album No Geography

The band will tour in support of the album in Mexico, North America and the UK next year.

The Chemical Brothers have announced their ninth studio album, No Geography.

Set for release in spring 2019, the album will feature the single ‘Free Yourself’. It will be the band’s first full-length release since 2015’s Born In The Echoes.

The band will tour in support of the release, announcing dates in North America, the UK and Mexico City. Tickets for the UK dates go on sale on November 30 and tickets for the US and Mexico City will be available from December 7.

For more details visit The Chemical Brother’s website and see below for a full list of dates.

The Chemical Brothers North American tour dates:

May 12, 2019 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

May 15, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

May 16, 2019 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

May 17, 2019 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

*With The Black Madonna

The Chemical Brothers U.K. tour dates:

November 21, 2019 – Leeds @ First Direct Arena

November 22, 2019 – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

November 23, 2019 – Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro

November 28, 2019 – Cardiff @ Motorpoint Arena

November 29, 2019 – Birmingham @ Birmingham Arena

