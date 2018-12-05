Noname shares B-movie inspired video for ‘Blaxploitation’

Watch as a giant toddler terrorises a city in the rapper’s first-ever video.

Following the release of her debut album Room 25 earlier this year, Chicago hip-hop artist Noname has released her first-ever music video.

Watch the B-movie inspired video for ‘Blaxploitation’, which features a giant toddler terrorising a city, below.

Noname broke onto the scene in 2013 with a memorable feature on Chance The Rapper’s Acid Rap, which was followed-up by her much-loved mixtape Telefone in 2016. Room 25 is out now.

Read next: The Rap Round-up, November 2018 – Leikeli47’s Acrylic is here and walk-ins are welcome