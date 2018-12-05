Noname shares B-movie inspired video for ‘Blaxploitation’

By , Dec 5 2018

Image via: Chantal Anderson

Watch as a giant toddler terrorises a city in the rapper’s first-ever video.

Following the release of her debut album Room 25 earlier this year, Chicago hip-hop artist Noname has released her first-ever music video.

Watch the B-movie inspired video for ‘Blaxploitation’, which features a giant toddler terrorising a city, below.

Noname broke onto the scene in 2013 with a memorable feature on Chance The Rapper’s Acid Rap, which was followed-up by her much-loved mixtape Telefone in 2016. Room 25 is out now.

Read next: The Rap Round-up, November 2018 – Leikeli47’s Acrylic is here and walk-ins are welcome

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The Rap Round-up, September 2018: Awful Swim sees Father more relaxed than ever

Oct 4 2018

The Rap Round-up, September 2018: Father, Noname, Young Dolph
Noname drops debut album Room 25

Sep 14 2018

Noname drops debut album Room 25

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy