Traumprinz releases new music as DJ Healer, lost lovesongs Vol. 1 & 2

By , Jan 3 2019
lost lovesongs

Image via: SoundCloud

The enigmatic producer sees in the new year with a two-part mix.

Traumprinz, aka Prince of Denmark and DJ Metatron, has released over an hour of new material under their DJ Healer alias.

The enigmatic producer uploaded the 30-minute lost lovesongs to the Planet Uterus SoundCloud on Christmas Day, following it with lostsongs vol. 2 a week later on New Year’s Day. Listen to both releases below.

The two-part mix follows DJ Healer’s three-hour planet lonely mix, which was released last May.

Check out the cover art and tracklists of both mixes below.

lost lovesongs tracklist:

01. ‘intro’
02. ‘untitled’
03. ‘lost’
04. ‘drifter’
05. ‘untitled’
06. ‘found time’
07. ‘holding on to you’

lostsongs vol. 2 tracklist:

01. ‘outro’
02. ‘u 4ever’
03. ‘depression house’
04. ‘geister’
05. ‘another hiding’
06. ‘grown’

Read next: The best mixes of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Diskotopia shares free compilation featuring Foodman and Mars89

Jan 3 2019

Diskotopia shares free compilation featuring Foodman and Mars89
James Blake’s new album reportedly features Andre 3000, Rosalía and Travis Scott

Jan 3 2019

James Blake's new album reportedly features Andre 3000 and...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy