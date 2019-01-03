Traumprinz releases new music as DJ Healer, lost lovesongs Vol. 1 & 2

The enigmatic producer sees in the new year with a two-part mix.
Traumprinz, aka Prince of Denmark and DJ Metatron, has released over an hour of new material under their DJ Healer alias.
The enigmatic producer uploaded the 30-minute lost lovesongs to the Planet Uterus SoundCloud on Christmas Day, following it with lostsongs vol. 2 a week later on New Year’s Day. Listen to both releases below.
The two-part mix follows DJ Healer’s three-hour planet lonely mix, which was released last May.
Check out the cover art and tracklists of both mixes below.
lost lovesongs tracklist:
01. ‘intro’
02. ‘untitled’
03. ‘lost’
04. ‘drifter’
05. ‘untitled’
06. ‘found time’
07. ‘holding on to you’
lostsongs vol. 2 tracklist:
01. ‘outro’
02. ‘u 4ever’
03. ‘depression house’
04. ‘geister’
05. ‘another hiding’
06. ‘grown’
