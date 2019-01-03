Traumprinz releases new music as DJ Healer, lost lovesongs Vol. 1 & 2

The enigmatic producer sees in the new year with a two-part mix.

Traumprinz, aka Prince of Denmark and DJ Metatron, has released over an hour of new material under their DJ Healer alias.

The enigmatic producer uploaded the 30-minute lost lovesongs to the Planet Uterus SoundCloud on Christmas Day, following it with lostsongs vol. 2 a week later on New Year’s Day. Listen to both releases below.

The two-part mix follows DJ Healer’s three-hour planet lonely mix, which was released last May.

Check out the cover art and tracklists of both mixes below.

lost lovesongs tracklist:

01. ‘intro’

02. ‘untitled’

03. ‘lost’

04. ‘drifter’

05. ‘untitled’

06. ‘found time’

07. ‘holding on to you’

lostsongs vol. 2 tracklist:

01. ‘outro’

02. ‘u 4ever’

03. ‘depression house’

04. ‘geister’

05. ‘another hiding’

06. ‘grown’

