Chicago rapper Lucki (fka Lucki Eck$) has dropped a new album today (February 15). Freewave 3 features production from artists including ChaseTheMoney, Mulatto Beats and Earl Sweatshirt. Listen to the Earl-produced ‘All In’ below.

Last year Earl Sweatshirt released the exceptional Some Rap Songs, which was featured on our list of the best albums of 2018.

