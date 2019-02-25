Oscars 2019: Ludwig Göransson wins best original score for Black Panther

But Kendrick Lamar and SZA lose out on best original song.
Ludwig Göransson has won best original score at the 2019 Oscars for his Black Panther score, one of three awards for the Marvel Studios superhero blockbuster.
However, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘All The Stars’, which was part of the rapper’s all-star Black Panther soundtrack album, failed to pick up the best original song award, losing out to Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson’s A Star is Born track, ‘Shallow’.
Other composers up for this year’s best original score award included Terence Blanchard for BlacKkKlansman, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for Mary Poppins Returns, Nicholas Britell for If Beale Street Could Talk and Alexandre Desplat for Isle of Dogs.
Meanwhile, Rami Malek won best actor for his portrayal of Queen’s Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which lost out to Green Book for best picture. Bohemian Rhapsody also picked up the awards for best sound editing and best sound mixing.
Check the full list of nominees and winners below along with FACT’s documentary on film score composition, From Studio to Screen.
Best picture
Winner: Green Book
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best actress
Winner: Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Glenn Close – The Wife
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best actor
Winner: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best supporting actress
Winner: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams – Vice
Marina de Tavira – Roma
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best supporting actor
Winner: Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best director
Winner: Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War
Best original screenplay
Winner: Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed – Paul Schrader
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay
Best adapted screenplay
Winner: BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Best animated feature
Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best foreign language film
Winner: Roma – Mexico
Capernaum – Lebanon
Cold War – Poland
Never Look Away – Germany
Shoplifters – Japan
Best documentary feature
Winner: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best original song
Winner: Shallow (A Star Is Born) – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt
All The Stars (Black Panther) – Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe
I’ll Fight (RGB) – Diane Warren
The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns) – Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) – David Rawlings and Gillian Welch
Best original score
Winner: Black Panther – Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman
Best production design
Winner: Black Panther – Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart
The Favourite – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
First Man – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns – John Myhre and Gordon Sim
Roma – Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez
Best costume design
Winner: Black Panther – Ruth E Carter
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres
The Favourite – Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
Best cinematography
Winner: Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Cold War – Lukasz Zal
The Favourite – Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel
A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique
Best visual effects
Winner: First Man – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm
Avengers: Infinity War – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick
Christopher Robin – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould
Ready Player One – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E Butler and David Shirk
Solo: A Star Wars Story – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy
Best make-up and hairstyling
Winner: Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney
Border – Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer
Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks
Best sound editing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone
Black Panther – Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker
First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
Roma – Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay
Best sound mixing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali
Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin
First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H Ellis
Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia
A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow
Best film editing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman
BlacKkKlansman – Barry Alexander Brown
The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Green Book – Patrick J Don Vito
Vice – Hank Corwin
Best animated short
Winner: Bao
Animal Behaviour
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best documentary short
Winner: Period. End of Sentence.
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Best live action short
Winner: Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
