Oscars 2019: Ludwig Göransson wins best original score for Black Panther

But Kendrick Lamar and SZA lose out on best original song.

Ludwig Göransson has won best original score at the 2019 Oscars for his Black Panther score, one of three awards for the Marvel Studios superhero blockbuster.

However, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘All The Stars’, which was part of the rapper’s all-star Black Panther soundtrack album, failed to pick up the best original song award, losing out to Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson’s A Star is Born track, ‘Shallow’.

Other composers up for this year’s best original score award included Terence Blanchard for BlacKkKlansman, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman for Mary Poppins Returns, Nicholas Britell for If Beale Street Could Talk and Alexandre Desplat for Isle of Dogs.

Meanwhile, Rami Malek won best actor for his portrayal of Queen’s Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which lost out to Green Book for best picture. Bohemian Rhapsody also picked up the awards for best sound editing and best sound mixing.

Check the full list of nominees and winners below along with FACT’s documentary on film score composition, From Studio to Screen.

Best picture

Winner: Green Book

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best actress

Winner: Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Glenn Close – The Wife

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best actor

Winner: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best supporting actress

Winner: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams – Vice

Marina de Tavira – Roma

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best supporting actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best director

Winner: Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski – Cold War

Best original screenplay

Winner: Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed – Paul Schrader

Roma – Alfonso Cuarón

Vice – Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay

Winner: BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best animated feature

Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best foreign language film

Winner: Roma – Mexico

Capernaum – Lebanon

Cold War – Poland

Never Look Away – Germany

Shoplifters – Japan

Best documentary feature

Winner: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best original song

Winner: Shallow (A Star Is Born) – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

All The Stars (Black Panther) – Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar, Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

I’ll Fight (RGB) – Diane Warren

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns) – Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) – David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best original score

Winner: Black Panther – Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansman – Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman

Best production design

Winner: Black Panther – Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart

The Favourite – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

First Man – Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns – John Myhre and Gordon Sim

Roma – Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Best costume design

Winner: Black Panther – Ruth E Carter

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres

The Favourite – Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne

Best cinematography

Winner: Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Cold War – Lukasz Zal

The Favourite – Robbie Ryan

Never Look Away – Caleb Deschanel

A Star Is Born – Matthew Libatique

Best visual effects

Winner: First Man – Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and JD Schwalm

Avengers: Infinity War – Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Christopher Robin – Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

Ready Player One – Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E Butler and David Shirk

Solo: A Star Wars Story – Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Best make-up and hairstyling

Winner: Vice – Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Border – Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer

Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

Best sound editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody – John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

Black Panther – Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

First Man – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

A Quiet Place – Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

Roma – Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay

Best sound mixing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody – Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

Black Panther – Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

First Man – Jon Taylor, Frank A Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H Ellis

Roma – Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia

A Star Is Born – Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Best film editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman

BlacKkKlansman – Barry Alexander Brown

The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Green Book – Patrick J Don Vito

Vice – Hank Corwin

Best animated short

Winner: Bao

Animal Behaviour

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best documentary short

Winner: Period. End of Sentence.

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Best live action short

Winner: Skin

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

