Slowdive, Xiu Xiu and more pay tribute to Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis

Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Ride’s Andy Bell, director Tim Pope, Xiu Xiu, Steve Hauschildt and Jay Glass Dubs are just some of the artists that have paid tribute to Mark Hollis today (February 26), following his death at age 64.
See below for some of the tributes to the Talk Talk co-founder, as well an illustration in homage to Hollis by illustrator Alex Solman.
Mark Hollis what a beautiful gift you shared with us. Many many nights listening to your records over the decades. Timelessly beautiful. RIP x
— Rachel Goswell (@RachelAGoswell) February 25, 2019
So farewell Mark Hollis. I loved Spirit Of Eden. RIP
— Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) February 26, 2019
RIP Mark Hollis and thanks for some of the greatest music ever made
— Andy Bell (@Andybebop) February 26, 2019
Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together. This is us being the nightmare interview from hell https://t.co/xzqfQnN4P6
— Tim Pope🎥 (@timpopedirector) February 25, 2019
Mark Hollis
that is a voice we cannot spare to have lost
thank you ghost genius
thank you
— Xiu Xiu (@XiuXiuforLife) February 26, 2019
rip mark hollis💫 pic.twitter.com/FzQFBdl92I
— Steve Hauschildt (@stevehauschildt) February 25, 2019
😞 #MarkHollis managed to speak to my 14th year old self and my 37th year old self in equal amounts. RIP and thank you for the beauty. pic.twitter.com/ObYndNprG2
— Jay Glass Dubs (@jayglassdubs) February 25, 2019
“Before you play two notes learn how to play one note — and don’t play one note unless you’ve got a reason to play it.” pic.twitter.com/cvlnmmjR1l
— Ghostly (@ghostly) February 25, 2019
Mark Hollis changed my life. Thank you for everything
— Chris Baio (@OIAB) February 25, 2019
Rest in peace Mark Hollis. Spirit of Eden changed my life and how I think about music. I hope people can hear it in the songs I write sometimes. Thank you to the thoughtful music friend who originally gave me the LP straight from his collection, confident nothing would be the same again. I seem to remember him saying he could buy another copy, but that nothing would compare to the joy of introducing someone to that record for the first time. If you’ve never listened, try listening to The Rainbow today, on headphones Mark Hollis: “Before you learn to play two notes, learn how to play one note, y’know. And don’t play one note unless you’ve got a reason to play it”
Crushed over the loss of Mark Hollis. He was a true, true idol of mine, and effectively rewired how I thought about music. If you have some time tonight, take this song in… https://t.co/Pg63gpBLqA
— Tri Angle Records (@TriAngleRecords) February 26, 2019
Happiness is easy. R.I.P Mark Hollis. 🦋https://t.co/NuI90lF50r
— Trevor Jackson (@trevorjofficial) February 25, 2019
RIP Mark Hollis – https://t.co/FpWOsFabkg
— NTS Radio (@NTSlive) February 25, 2019
