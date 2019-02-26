Slowdive, Xiu Xiu and more pay tribute to Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis

By , Feb 26 2019
Mark Hollis

Photography: Paul Bergen/Getty Images

Rest In Peace.

Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Ride’s Andy Bell, director Tim Pope, Xiu Xiu, Steve Hauschildt and Jay Glass Dubs are just some of the artists that have paid tribute to Mark Hollis today (February 26), following his death at age 64.

See below for some of the tributes to the Talk Talk co-founder, as well an illustration in homage to Hollis by illustrator Alex Solman.

 

🧡🧡🧡 RIP Mark Hollis

rest in peace

