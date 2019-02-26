Slowdive, Xiu Xiu and more pay tribute to Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis

Rest In Peace.

Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell, The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, Ride’s Andy Bell, director Tim Pope, Xiu Xiu, Steve Hauschildt and Jay Glass Dubs are just some of the artists that have paid tribute to Mark Hollis today (February 26), following his death at age 64.

See below for some of the tributes to the Talk Talk co-founder, as well an illustration in homage to Hollis by illustrator Alex Solman.

Mark Hollis what a beautiful gift you shared with us. Many many nights listening to your records over the decades. Timelessly beautiful. RIP x — Rachel Goswell (@RachelAGoswell) February 25, 2019

So farewell Mark Hollis. I loved Spirit Of Eden. RIP — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) February 26, 2019

RIP Mark Hollis and thanks for some of the greatest music ever made — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) February 26, 2019

Goodbye to Mark Hollis of Talk Talk. Condolences to his lovely family. We had many, many laughs together. This is us being the nightmare interview from hell https://t.co/xzqfQnN4P6 — Tim Pope🎥 (@timpopedirector) February 25, 2019

Mark Hollis

that is a voice we cannot spare to have lost

thank you ghost genius

thank you — Xiu Xiu (@XiuXiuforLife) February 26, 2019

😞 #MarkHollis managed to speak to my 14th year old self and my 37th year old self in equal amounts. RIP and thank you for the beauty. pic.twitter.com/ObYndNprG2 — Jay Glass Dubs (@jayglassdubs) February 25, 2019

View this post on Instagram 🧡🧡🧡 RIP Mark Hollis A post shared by Nabihah Iqbal (@nabihahiqbal) on Feb 25, 2019 at 4:04pm PST

“Before you play two notes learn how to play one note — and don’t play one note unless you’ve got a reason to play it.” pic.twitter.com/cvlnmmjR1l — Ghostly (@ghostly) February 25, 2019

Mark Hollis changed my life. Thank you for everything — Chris Baio (@OIAB) February 25, 2019

View this post on Instagram rest in peace A post shared by THESE NEW PURITANS (@thesenewpuritans) on Feb 26, 2019 at 4:34am PST

Crushed over the loss of Mark Hollis. He was a true, true idol of mine, and effectively rewired how I thought about music. If you have some time tonight, take this song in… https://t.co/Pg63gpBLqA — Tri Angle Records (@TriAngleRecords) February 26, 2019

Happiness is easy. R.I.P Mark Hollis. 🦋https://t.co/NuI90lF50r — Trevor Jackson (@trevorjofficial) February 25, 2019

RIP Mark Hollis – https://t.co/FpWOsFabkg — NTS Radio (@NTSlive) February 25, 2019

