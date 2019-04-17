The Store X presents four films exploring the cultural impact of acid house

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

Celebrating 30 years since The Second Summer Of Love.

Frieze and Gucci’s collaborative project The Second Summer of Love will be presented at The Store X in Berlin, during Berlin Gallery weekend this April.

The four films by Wu Tsang, Jeremy Deller , Jenn Nkiru, and Josh Blaaberg will be shown at The Store X in Berlin’s new A/V space.

Wu Tsang’s ‘Into The Space Of Love’ is a magic realist documentary centred around the history of New York’s underground house scene.

Jeremy Deller’s ‘Everybody In the Place’ takes a journey to the UK in the eighties, uncovering how acid house fuelled sociopolitcial change.

Josh Blaaberg’s ‘Distant Planet: The Six Chapters of Simona’ meets three stars of Italo Disco has they reminisce on what the genre could have been.

Jenn Nkiru’s ‘Black To Techno’ delves into techno’s relationship to Detroit’s black music scene.

Entry to The Summer Of Love screenings is free and open to the public, with all films showing from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, 12pm to 7pm daily (12pm to 6pm on Sunday) at The Store X in Berlin, Torstraße 1, 10119.

Head here for more info.

