Rico Nasty and Kenny Beats join forces on Anger Management

Stream the whole thing right now.

Rico Nasty and Kenny Beats have shared their latest collaborative project, Anger Management.

The nine-track project was entirely produced by Kenny Beats, with guest production from Baauer and Harry Fraud, and features guests appearances from EARTHGANG and Splurge.

Last year Rico Nasty released Nasty, one of our very favorite records of 2018. Kenny Beats has recently collaborated with with KEY! and JPEGMAFIA.

Anger Management is out now. Check out the incredible artwork, designed by Keith Rankin (aka Giant Claw), and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Cold’

02. ‘Cheat Code’ [Feat. Baauer]

03. ‘Hatin’

04. ‘Big Titties’ [Feat. Baauer & EARTHGANG]

05. ‘Nasty World (Skit)’

06. ‘Relative’

07. ‘Mood’ [Feat. Splurge]

08. ‘Sell Out’

09. ‘Again’

