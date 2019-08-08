rRoxymore, Not Waving & Mark Lanegan added to Berlin Atonal 2019

The Berlin festival has put the finishing touches on a stellar 2019 program.

rRoxymore, Forest Drive West and Mala are among the final acts to be announced for Berlin Atonal 2019, which takes place from August 28 to September 1 at the indomitable Kraftwerk.

Highlights from the finishing touches to the program include the world premiere of the year’s most surprising double act, Not Waving and Dark Mark, aka Mark Lanegan, a back-to-back set from Fever AM founders Mor Elian and Rhyw, as well as an appearance from the ever-unhinged Avon Terror Corps.

Other notable additions include live sets from Bad Tracking, Exael and Harrga, DJ sets from Bambounou, Buttechno and Jensen Interceptor and appearances from Anne De Vries, Cécile Beau & Emma Loriaut, Folkert de Jong, Ho Tzu Nyen and Roger Hiorns as part of the festival’s art program.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Berlin Atonal are available now. Head over to its website for more information.

Berlin Atonal 2019 lineup additions:

@skaeliptom + @vtss.pl

Anne de Vries – art programme

Annelies Monsere – live

Aponogeton – live

Arthur

Avon Terror Corps DJs

Bad Tracking – live

Bambounou

BLEID

Buttechno

Cécile Beau and Emma Loriaut – art programme

Cop Envy b2b Logic1000

Engines of Empathy – reading

Exael – live

Folkert de Jong – art programme

Forest Drive West

Gerald Brunson – live, WP

God69 – live

Harrga – live

Ho Tzu Nyen – art programme

HXE – live

Hydromantic – live

James Ruskin

Jason Kolar – live

Jensen Interceptor

Jorjick

ketia

Kinlaw & Franco Franco – live

Loraine James – live

Mala

marum

Natalie Beridze – live

Nika J – live

Nosedrip b2b Victor de Roo

Not Waving + Dark Mark – live, WP

Oceanic

Odete – live

Perila

Photonz – live

Rhyw + Mor Elian

Roger Hiorns – art programme

rRoxymore presents Face to Phase – live, WP

Scion DJ Team (Substance & Vainqueur)

Sofay

Solid Blake – live, WP

SØS Gunver Ryberg – live

Trevor Jackson

TRjj – live

Tutu

Umwelt

VIEGAS

Previously announced:

Aho Ssan – live, W.P.

Alessandro Cortini presents Volume Massimo – live A/V, W.P.

Alfio Antico – live

Amnesia Scanner – live A/V

Chee Shimizu

Clara 3000

Cyprien Gaillard presents Ocean II Ocean – live A/V, W.P.

dBridge presents Black Electric – live, W.P.

Dea

E-Saggila – live

Elena Colombi b2b Jon K

Félicia Atkinson presents Music for Helen Frankenhaltler – live, W.P.

Function presents Existenz – live A/V, W.P.

Helm – live

HTRK – live

JK Flesh – live

Kali Malone + Rainer Kohlberger – live A/V, W.P.

Lee Gamble – live A/V

Marshstepper presents Deceivers of the Moments Presence – live A/V, W.P.

Metrist

Mi†ra presents nine-sum sorcery- live, W.P.

Mina

Mixmaster Morris

MY DISCO – live

Nene H. presents RAU // REUE – live, W.P.

Nervous System 2020, W.P.

Nivhek – live

Nkisi presents Initiation – live A/V, W.P.

Objekt + Ezra Miller – live A/V

Pablo’s Eye – live A/V

Pavel Milyakov – live

Phuong Dan b2b Zozo

Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen – live A/V, W.P.

Samuel Kerridge + Taylor Burch present The Other – live A/V, W.P.

Shackleton presents Tunes of Negation – live, W.P.

Shapednoise + Pedro Maia present Aesthesis – live A/V, W.P.

SHYBOI

Slow White Fall – live, W.P.

Soho Rezanejad presents Crow Without Mouth – live, W.P.

Sybil

Terrence Dixon – live

UCC Harlo – live

Violet presents Bed of Roses – live, W.P.

Vladislav Delay with AGF present Rakka – live A/V, W.P.

West Mineral Ltd. presents Malleable Music, W.P.

Yousuke Yukimatsu

Ziúr – live

