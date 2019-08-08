rRoxymore, Not Waving & Mark Lanegan added to Berlin Atonal 2019

The Berlin festival has put the finishing touches on a stellar 2019 program.

rRoxymore, Forest Drive West and Mala are among the final acts to be announced for Berlin Atonal 2019, which takes place from August 28 to September 1 at the indomitable Kraftwerk.

Highlights from the finishing touches to the program include the world premiere of the year’s most surprising double act, Not Waving and Dark Mark, aka Mark Lanegan, a back-to-back set from Fever AM founders Mor Elian and Rhyw, as well as an appearance from the ever-unhinged Avon Terror Corps.

Other notable additions include live sets from Bad Tracking, Exael and Harrga, DJ sets from Bambounou, Buttechno and Jensen Interceptor and appearances from Anne De Vries, Cécile Beau & Emma Loriaut, Folkert de Jong, Ho Tzu Nyen and Roger Hiorns as part of the festival’s art program.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Berlin Atonal are available now. Head over to its website for more information.

Berlin Atonal 2019 lineup additions:

@skaeliptom + @vtss.pl
Anne de Vries – art programme
Annelies Monsere – live
Aponogeton – live
Arthur
Avon Terror Corps DJs
Bad Tracking – live
Bambounou
BLEID
Buttechno
Cécile Beau and Emma Loriaut – art programme
Cop Envy b2b Logic1000
Engines of Empathy – reading
Exael – live
Folkert de Jong – art programme
Forest Drive West
Gerald Brunson – live, WP
God69 – live
Harrga – live
Ho Tzu Nyen – art programme
HXE – live
Hydromantic – live
James Ruskin
Jason Kolar – live
Jensen Interceptor
Jorjick
ketia
Kinlaw & Franco Franco – live
Loraine James – live
Mala
marum
Natalie Beridze – live
Nika J – live
Nosedrip b2b Victor de Roo
Not Waving + Dark Mark – live, WP
Oceanic
Odete – live
Perila
Photonz – live
Rhyw + Mor Elian
Roger Hiorns – art programme
rRoxymore presents Face to Phase – live, WP
Scion DJ Team (Substance & Vainqueur)
Sofay
Solid Blake – live, WP
SØS Gunver Ryberg – live
Trevor Jackson
TRjj – live
Tutu
Umwelt
VIEGAS

Previously announced:

Aho Ssan – live, W.P.
Alessandro Cortini presents Volume Massimo – live A/V, W.P.
Alfio Antico – live
Amnesia Scanner – live A/V
Chee Shimizu
Clara 3000
Cyprien Gaillard presents Ocean II Ocean – live A/V, W.P.
dBridge presents Black Electric – live, W.P.
Dea
E-Saggila – live
Elena Colombi b2b Jon K
Félicia Atkinson presents Music for Helen Frankenhaltler – live, W.P.
Function presents Existenz – live A/V, W.P.
Helm – live
HTRK – live
JK Flesh – live
Kali Malone + Rainer Kohlberger – live A/V, W.P.
Lee Gamble – live A/V
Marshstepper presents Deceivers of the Moments Presence – live A/V, W.P.
Metrist
Mi†ra presents nine-sum sorcery- live, W.P.
Mina
Mixmaster Morris
MY DISCO – live
Nene H. presents RAU // REUE – live, W.P.
Nervous System 2020, W.P.
Nivhek – live
Nkisi presents Initiation – live A/V, W.P.
Objekt + Ezra Miller – live A/V
Pablo’s Eye – live A/V
Pavel Milyakov – live
Phuong Dan b2b Zozo
Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen – live A/V, W.P.
Samuel Kerridge + Taylor Burch present The Other – live A/V, W.P.
Shackleton presents Tunes of Negation – live, W.P.
Shapednoise + Pedro Maia present Aesthesis – live A/V, W.P.
SHYBOI
Slow White Fall – live, W.P.
Soho Rezanejad presents Crow Without Mouth – live, W.P.
Sybil
Terrence Dixon – live
UCC Harlo – live
Violet presents Bed of Roses – live, W.P.
Vladislav Delay with AGF present Rakka – live A/V, W.P.
West Mineral Ltd. presents Malleable Music, W.P.
Yousuke Yukimatsu
Ziúr – live

