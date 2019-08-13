700 Bliss, DJ Python and Klein added to Unsound 2019 lineup

Unsound 2019 adds new artists, discussions and a film program.

DJ Python, 700 Bliss and Klein are among the artists added to the lineup for this year’s Unsound Festival in Krakow.

Other highlights from the latest batch of new artists include Hildur Guðnadóttir performing her Emmy-nominated score to the HBO/Sky TV series Chernobyl, Roly Porter and MFO’s new A/V performance, Kistvaen, Hyperdub duo Lady Lykez & Scratchclart, Bambounou B2B Lutto Lento and Badsista B2B Cashu.

The winners of Unsound’s open call for submissions to the discussion and workshop program have also been announced, with FACT contributors Tayyab Amin and Ryan Diduck joining Amy Cutler, Anna Marjankowska, Girls to the Front, Pavel Niakhayeu, and Oramics’ Zosia Hołubowska.

For full details on the latest additions to the Unsound program, including film screenings, check the Unsound site. Festival passes for the week and weekend have sold out but individual event tickets go on sale here on August 20 at 4pm CEST.

