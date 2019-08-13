700 Bliss, DJ Python and Klein added to Unsound 2019 lineup

By , Aug 13 2019
700 Bliss

Photograph by: Press

Unsound 2019 adds new artists, discussions and a film program.

DJ Python, 700 Bliss and Klein are among the artists added to the lineup for this year’s Unsound Festival in Krakow.

Other highlights from the latest batch of new artists include Hildur Guðnadóttir performing her Emmy-nominated score to the HBO/Sky TV series Chernobyl, Roly Porter and MFO’s new A/V performance, Kistvaen, Hyperdub duo Lady Lykez & Scratchclart, Bambounou B2B Lutto Lento and Badsista B2B Cashu.

The winners of Unsound’s open call for submissions to the discussion and workshop program have also been announced, with FACT contributors Tayyab Amin and Ryan Diduck joining Amy Cutler, Anna Marjankowska, Girls to the Front, Pavel Niakhayeu, and Oramics’ Zosia Hołubowska.

For full details on the latest additions to the Unsound program, including film screenings, check the Unsound site. Festival passes for the week and weekend have sold out but individual event tickets go on sale here on August 20 at 4pm CEST.

Read next: Terraforma 2019 – A sustainable psychedelic ritual in scorching Milan

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Holly Herndon, Sunn O))) and Objekt announced for Unsound 2019

May 29 2019

Holly Herndon, Sunn O))) and Objekt announced for Unsound 2019
DJ Python returns with Derretirse EP for Dekmantel

Apr 17 2019

DJ Python returns with Derretirse EP for Dekmantel

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp