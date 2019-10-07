News I By I 07.10.19

Unreleased Arthur Russell demos featured on new compilation, Iowa Dream

Iowa Dream

Photo by: Press

A collection of demos, home recordings and folk songs.

Audika Records has announced Iowa Dream, a new posthumous compilation of unreleased songs from Arthur Russell.

The record features several demos recorded by Russell for Mercury Records and Columbia Records in the ’70s, as well as some early recordings and lost folk songs. Musician Peter Broderick was enlisted by Audika Records’ Steve Knutson and Russell’s partner Tom Lee to complete, restore and mix the collection’s 19 tracks.

The album also features a wide selection of collaborators, including Ernie Brooks, Rhys Chatham, Henry Flynt, Jon Gibson, Peter Gordon, Steven Hall, Jackson Mac Low, Larry Saltzman, and David Van Tieghem.

Iowa Dream arrives on November 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the compilation artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wonder Boy’
02. ‘I Never Get Lonesome’
03. ‘Everybody Everybody’
04. ‘You Did It Yourself’
05. ‘Come To Life’
06. ‘Iowa Dream’
07. ‘Words Of Love’
08. ‘I Still Love You’
09. ‘You Are My Love’
10. ‘Barefoot In New York’
11. ‘Just Regular People’
12. ‘I Wish I Had A Brother’
13. ‘I Felt’
14. ‘The Dogs Outside Are Barking’
15. ‘Sharper Eyes’
16. ‘Follow You’
17. ‘List Of Boys’
18. ‘I Kissed The Girl From Outer Space’
19. ‘In Love With You For The Last Time’

Read next: The Necessaries’ Event Horizon is Arthur Russell’s forgotten power-pop album, and it’s fucking great

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp