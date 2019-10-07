Unreleased Arthur Russell demos featured on new compilation, Iowa Dream

A collection of demos, home recordings and folk songs.

Audika Records has announced Iowa Dream, a new posthumous compilation of unreleased songs from Arthur Russell.

The record features several demos recorded by Russell for Mercury Records and Columbia Records in the ’70s, as well as some early recordings and lost folk songs. Musician Peter Broderick was enlisted by Audika Records’ Steve Knutson and Russell’s partner Tom Lee to complete, restore and mix the collection’s 19 tracks.

<a href="http://arthurrussell.bandcamp.com/album/iowa-dream">Iowa Dream by Arthur Russell</a>

The album also features a wide selection of collaborators, including Ernie Brooks, Rhys Chatham, Henry Flynt, Jon Gibson, Peter Gordon, Steven Hall, Jackson Mac Low, Larry Saltzman, and David Van Tieghem.

Iowa Dream arrives on November 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the compilation artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wonder Boy’

02. ‘I Never Get Lonesome’

03. ‘Everybody Everybody’

04. ‘You Did It Yourself’

05. ‘Come To Life’

06. ‘Iowa Dream’

07. ‘Words Of Love’

08. ‘I Still Love You’

09. ‘You Are My Love’

10. ‘Barefoot In New York’

11. ‘Just Regular People’

12. ‘I Wish I Had A Brother’

13. ‘I Felt’

14. ‘The Dogs Outside Are Barking’

15. ‘Sharper Eyes’

16. ‘Follow You’

17. ‘List Of Boys’

18. ‘I Kissed The Girl From Outer Space’

19. ‘In Love With You For The Last Time’

