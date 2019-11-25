Benjamin Damage debuts BDB alias on new 12″ for Feel My Bicep

The new alias is a collaborative one alongside “anonymous label mates”.

Benjamin Damage will debut on Feel My Bicep next month under a new alias, BDB.

The project, according to a press release, is a collaborative one shared with “anonymous label mates”. The inaugural record, titled Boss Rhythm / Niio Rhythm, features two original tracks — the dark, cavernous ‘Boss Rhythm’ and the light-strobing ‘Niio Rhythm’ — as well as a dub and tool version of the former track.

Boss Rhythm / Niio Rhythm is Feel My Bicep’s 16th release, following contributions from James Shinra, Hammer and Brame & Hamo. Listen to it below.

A UK techno mainstay, Benjamin Damage has released on labels such as R&S and 50Weapons. On the latter, he released the final artist album, Obsidian, before it shut down in 2015.

On Facebook, he offered an anecdote that perhaps shines some light on how the BDB-Feel My Bicep connection came about: “In 2015 @50weapons asked all of us to find a guest for the flip side of our final record for the label closing. Bicep contributed the superb “Closing Sequence” for the flip of “Kansas” by me and @docdaneeka”

Boss Rhythm / Niio Rhythm is out on December 6 via Feel My Bicep. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Boss Rhythm’

02. ‘Niio Rhythm’

03. ‘Boss Rhythm (Dub)’ [download only]

04. ‘Boss Rhythm (Tool)’ [download only]

