Neville Watson returns to The Midnight Orchard on new EP

A collection of four demos that were never intended to feature on the record, yet share its unmistakable DNA.

To mark the one year anniversary of the release of acid house legend Neville Watson’s brilliant album The Midnight Orchard, Don’t Be Afraid is releasing four new tracks that function as a kind of epilogue to the original album.

The EP features four demos that Watson never intended for the record, yet share certain similarities with it. Listen to a dense and caustic new track, ‘Force Signal’, now.

The Midnight Orchard was one of our very favorite records of last year, gaining a place in our list of the 50 best albums of 2018.

The Midnight Orchard (Epilogue) arrives this Friday, December 6, and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Force Signal’

02. ‘Earthbound’

03. ‘The Calling’

04. ‘Photosynesthesia’

