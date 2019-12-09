News I By I 09.12.19

Phil Moffa to release two albums next month on new Butcha Sound label

Totaling five hours of music.

Phil Moffa announced today (December 9) that he is starting a new label called Butcha Sound Records, which will launch on New Year’s Day with two new solo albums totaling five hours of music.

The first album, Meditations for Peace, is described as an ambient album intended to “manifest peace in your life and the world around you”. Moffa writes that he came up with the idea after attending DJ icon and The Loft founder David Mancuso’s memorial service in 2017.


“I thought about his message, the therapeutic power of music, and bringing people together through sound and environment,” he says. “I realized the importance of making and playing music with intent, and I was incredibly moved by what I experienced that night and at The Loft the few times that I’ve been.”

The second LP, Pieces for Painting, was made to be a companion album to Meditations for Peace, though the creative direction skews toward the “atonal, weird and dissonant”. Writes Moffa, “Speaking to my painter friends over the years helped me to realize this project. These are pieces I imagine would be interesting to have on in your art studio while you work.”


The Bandcamp description notes that a portion of the proceeds from these albums, and from all sales on Butcha Sound, will go to arts education causes.

Meditations for Piece and Pieces for Painting will be released on January 1, 2020 via Butcha Sound. Preorder them on Bandcamp and find the tracklists below.

Tracklist:

Meditations for Peace

01. ‘Harmony for Disarmament’
02. ‘Tape Meditation #17’
03. ‘David’s Memorial’
04. ‘Diverse People Dancing Together for Social Progress’
05. ‘Lower East Side Meditation’
06. ‘What Are Clouds?’
07. ‘Lakehouse Meditation’
08. ‘Legend No. 1’
09. ‘Neither Rain nor Snow’
10. ‘Oscillation #7’
11. ‘3 A.M. In Tunisia’
12. ‘Reverb Summit Theme’
13. ‘Rhodes Meditation #21, Pt. 1’
14. ‘Rhodes Meditation #21, Pt. 2’
15. ‘Tape Meditation #19’

Pieces for Panting

01. ‘Feedback from Anywhere’
02. ‘What Is Heard’
03. ‘Operator #1’
04. ‘Tension’
05. ‘Hill of Mirrors’
06. ‘Resonator Experiment #3’
07. ‘To the Furthest Depths’
08. ‘Vertigo’
09. ‘Dimension of Imagination’
10. ‘Micro Cosmic’
11. ‘ENO-UGH (Recital)’
12. ‘One for the Angels’
13. ‘Rhodes Reversal’
14. ‘Warm Wave Ambience’
15. ‘Psycho Glitch’
16. ‘The Amplifier That Plays When No One Is Around’
17. ‘Trans4mation Speaker #4 (Radio Edit)’
18. ‘Tape #18’
19. ‘Lowdown’
20. ‘Planetarium Experiment #5’

Listen next: Deep Inside – December 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp