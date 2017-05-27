Snoop thought Dre was a prank caller.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have candidly recalled the first time they met in a forthcoming documentary for HBO.

In a new clip from The Defiant Ones, a four-part doc that charts the story of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s partnership, the pair reminisce about how they came to work together.

Recalling his reaction on first hearing Snoop rap on tape – thanks to his stepbrother Warren G – Dre says: “I’m like ‘That’s Snoop?’. I’m like, ‘man, this is a fucking diamond in the rough and we need to polish it up!’”.

Snoop, also interviewed for the docuseries, admits that he first hung up on Dre, not believing it was really him calling.

“I hung up. Like, ‘nigga, this ain’t no motherfucking Dr. Dre.’ Nigga called back, like ‘Nigga, be at the studio Monday.’” Watch the clip below.

The Defiant Ones will feature rare footage and interviews with a range of music megastars, including Eminen, Nas, Ice Cube, Gwen Stefani, Tom Petty, Trent Reznor and more.

Snoop recently released his fifteenth studio album Neva Left and also appeared on TLC’s comeback single ‘Way Back’.

The Defiant Ones premieres July 9 on HBO. Watch a trailer below.