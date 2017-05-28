Marcus Kaye, the Manchester producer known as Marcus Intalex and Trevino, has died

Kaye carved out a celebrated career in drum’n’bass before shifting his focus onto house and techno.

Marcus ‘Intalex’ Kaye, the Manchester-based producer who most recently went by the name of Trevino, has passed away this weekend.

As Mixmag reports, the cause of death is currently unknown. Kaye was due to perform at his Soul:ution party at The Pickle Factory in London tonight (May 28). The event has now been canceled.

Burley-born Kaye began his career in the ‘90s and worked as a drum’n’bass producer for well over a decade, helming the Soul:r and Revolve:r labels. He took on the Trevino alias in 2011 and moved onto house and techno productions, releasing debut album 21 in 2011.

As Trevino, he released records on a number of labels, including 3024 and Ben Klock’s Klockworks imprint.

The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery and more artists from the dance music community have paid tribute.

Revisit Trevino’s FACT mix from 2012.

