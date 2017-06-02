Radiohead release long-awaited studio version of deep cut ‘I Promise’

From their upcoming OKNOTOK.

Radiohead have debuted a studio version of OK Computer-era ‘I Promise’ on BBC Radio 6.

The song is one of the unreleased cuts the band performed life around this time and will now finally be released on their upcoming OKNOTOK, a 20th anniversary edition of their star-making album. It will feature two other previously unreleased tracks. The reissue compilation is out June 23 via XL Recordings and you can read all about it here.

Read next: 7 pieces of gear that helped shape Radiohead’s timeless OK Computer