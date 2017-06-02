Radiohead release long-awaited studio version of deep cut ‘I Promise’

By , Jun 2 2017

From their upcoming OKNOTOK.

Radiohead have debuted a studio version of OK Computer-era ‘I Promise’ on BBC Radio 6.

The song is one of the unreleased cuts the band performed life around this time and will now finally be released on their upcoming OKNOTOK, a 20th anniversary edition of their star-making album. It will feature two other previously unreleased tracks. The reissue compilation is out June 23 via XL Recordings and you can read all about it here.

Read next: 7 pieces of gear that helped shape Radiohead’s timeless OK Computer

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Arcade Fire announce new album Everything Now out next month

Jun 1 2017

Arcade Fire announce new album Everything Now out next month
Deeper Space: Exploring the outer limits of sound with The Bug and Earth

Jun 1 2017

Exploring the outer limits of sound with The Bug and Earth

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+