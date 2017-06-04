LCD Soundsystem preview new Dance Tonite VR experience

By , Jun 4 2017

Photograph by: Jordan Hughes

A site claims that the “ever-changing VR experience” is due out this summer.

LCD Soundsystem are reportedly launching a new VR experience.

As VR Scout reports, the group supposedly debuted the web VR experience during Google’s I/O conference, where they also live-streamed a performance.

The site claims the experience accompanies a new song, titled ‘Tonite’, which the New York band debuted earlier this year. A blog post also takes fans to the tonite.dance site that confirms that the “ever-changing VR experience” is due out this summer. Watch clips of the experience below.

There's no party like a VR dance party! Preview of LCD Soundsystem's web VR music experience. #IO17

A post shared by VRScout (@vrscout) on

Last month, LCD Soundsystem confirmed that their new album is finished. Since reuniting in 2016, the band have been working on a follow-up to 2010’s This Is Happening.

Read next: Watch LCD Soundsystem perform ‘Call the Police’ and ‘American Dream’ on Saturday Night Live

