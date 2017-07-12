Hear the King Krule-featuring single from the duo’s first album in four years.

Mount Kimbie have announced their third album Love What Survives will be out this summer on Warp.

The follow up to 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth, the new album features King Krule on the first single ‘Blue Train Lines’, as well as collaborations with James Blake, Micachu and Andrea Balency.

Recent singles with Micachu (‘Marilyn’) and Blake (‘We Go Home Together’) are included and the latter also appears on album closer ‘How We Got By’.

Love What Survives is out September 8 via Warp. Take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklisting:

01. ‘Four Years and One Day’

02. ‘Blue Train Lines’ [feat. King Krule]

03. ‘Audition’

04. ‘Marilyn’ [feat. Micachu]

05. ‘SP12 Beat’

06. ‘You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)’ [feat. Andrea Balency]

07. ‘Poison’

08. ‘We Go Home Together’ [feat. James Blake]

09. ‘Delta’

10. ‘T.A.M.E.D’

11. ‘How We Got By’ [feat. James Blake]

Read next: Ravers on a train: How Mount Kimbie turned a rail carriage into a moving musical instrument