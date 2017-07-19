Bjarki cancels tour, splits from label partner following transphobia controversy

“Those who know me can assure that I do not hate on other artists.”

Bjarki has cancelled his upcoming tour and severed ties with his label partner Johnny Chrome Silver after a transphobic comment from Silver was posted on the Instagram account of trans artist Octo Octa, also known as Maya Bouldry-Morrison.

Bjarki apologized on behalf of Silver in a Facebook post last night (July 18), writing: “My deepest apologies to Maya, my fans, and the entire LGBTQ community on behalf of my label for my partner’s inappropriate comments.”

The Icelandic producer said he has now removed Silver from the label and “relieved him of his duties, including social media,” adding: “Those who know me can assure that I do not hate on other artists.”

He continues: “Unfortunately, due to the timing of this incident, we feel it necessary to reschedule the tour, only because we would like to come back and make a more concerted effort to transgender organizations and artist to be included for the make up date.

“Embarrassing enough my label has transgender artist on board and I would never want to hurt any of my friends. We will continue to support artists with no discrimination, and will not condone the actions of those who do not exude compassion, empathy, and understanding for all.”

As Mixmag reports, Silver’s since-deleted comment, which was posted on the bbbbbb Records Instagram account, read: “Better to make it as a DJ to be a she than a he. She-man!”

Following the comment, Bjarki’s NYC label showcase, which was due to take place Brooklyn venue House of Yes and U Street Music Hall in Washington, D.C. has been cancelled.

BJARKI IS CANCELLED THIS THURSDAY

We're not okay with transphobic behavior of any kind

Back to our regularly scheduled Dirty Thursday party! — House of Yes (@houseofyesnyc) July 18, 2017

Silver admitted to writing the comment and later apologized, writing on Facebook that he takes “full responsibility.”

Read next: Iceland’s Bjarki makes 10 tracks a day and has Nina Kraviz on speed dial