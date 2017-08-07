Watch The Black Madonna’s full set from Optimo 20

By , Aug 7 2017

Catch up on the disco queen’s performance in Glasgow last night, plus full sets from Happy Meals and Sal P.

Revered Glasgow club night Optimo marked their 20th birthday with a blockbuster party this weekend and FACT was on hand to live-stream the action.

Taking place at The Galvanizers Yard on Glasgow’s Eastvale Place in conjunction with SWG3, the one-day event saw the likes of The Black Madonna, Happy Meals and Liquid Liquid’s Sal P. give the club a birthday party they’ll never forget.

“We could never have imagined that what started out as a small gathering of like minded freaks on Sunday nights at The Sub Club back in 1997 would flourish and endure two decades later,” Optimo said in a press release announcing the event. Dive into the action below.

The Black Madonna played a euphoria-inducing two-hour set with Optimo founders JD Twitch  and J.G. Wilkes.


Synth-pop duo Happy Meals sprinkled a little gallic-inspired charm over their live set.

No wave veteran Sal P spun a sax-heavy set that included an alternate version of ‘Is It All Over My Face’ by Arthur’s Landing.

