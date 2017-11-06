Rihanna, Gucci Mane and Future are also featured on the band’s first album in seven years.
N.E.R.D. debuted their new album No_One Ever Really Dies at ComplexCon in California this weekend.
As Billboard reports, the album features guest spots from Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, M.I.A and more. It includes the previously released Rihanna collaboration ‘Lemon’. A release date has yet to be announced. See the full track list below.
No_One Ever Really Dies is the follow-up to the band’s 2010 album Nothing.
Track list:
01. ‘Deep Down Body Thirst’
02. ‘Lemon’ feat. Rihanna
03. ‘Voilà’ feat. Gucci Mane and Wale
04. ‘1000’ feat. Future
05. ‘Don’t Don’t Do It’ feat. Kendrick Lamar
06. ‘Kites’ feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.
07. ‘ESP’
08. ‘Lighting Fire Magic Prayer’
09. ‘Rollinem 7’s’ feat. André 3000
10. ‘Lifting You’ feat. Ed Sheehan
11. ‘Secret Life of Tigers’
