Rihanna, Gucci Mane and Future are also featured on the band’s first album in seven years.

N.E.R.D. debuted their new album No_One Ever Really Dies at ComplexCon in California this weekend.

As Billboard reports, the album features guest spots from Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, André 3000, M.I.A and more. It includes the previously released Rihanna collaboration ‘Lemon’. A release date has yet to be announced. See the full track list below.

No_One Ever Really Dies is the follow-up to the band’s 2010 album Nothing.

Track list:

01. ‘Deep Down Body Thirst’

02. ‘Lemon’ feat. Rihanna

03. ‘Voilà’ feat. Gucci Mane and Wale

04. ‘1000’ feat. Future

05. ‘Don’t Don’t Do It’ feat. Kendrick Lamar

06. ‘Kites’ feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

07. ‘ESP’

08. ‘Lighting Fire Magic Prayer’

09. ‘Rollinem 7’s’ feat. André 3000

10. ‘Lifting You’ feat. Ed Sheehan

11. ‘Secret Life of Tigers’

