Flying Lotus sneaks brand new track ‘Quarantine’ out in Brainfeeder mix

The LA producer is currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s full-length You’re Dead.

Flying Lotus has shared a new track called ‘Quarantine’.

The song is featured on a new mix from Brainfeeder, mixed by PBDY and offering fans “a glimpse of what’s to come in 2018” according to its SoundCloud description.

The mix also includes a pair of Thundercat remixes as well as music from Lapalux and more. Skip to the end for ‘Quarantine’ and see the tracklist below.

It’s not clear yet whether this track is a standalone single or is to be featured on the LA producer’s forthcoming album. In November, FlyLo shared a video for Kuso track ‘Post Requisite’ along with the caption: “Flying Lotus is currently finishing his next studio album on Warp.”

Tracklist:

Locust Toybox – ‘Kuxir’

Lapalux – ‘Rotted Arp’ (feat. Louisahhh)

Tierra Whack – ‘Mumbo Jumbo’

Topic – ‘Sonic Rain’

Iglooghost – ‘Kodama’

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – ‘Kazaru’

Thundercat – ‘Bus In These Streets’ (DJ Manny Remix)

Jameszoo – ‘Flu’ (feat. Arthur Verocai) (DJ Manny Remix)

Louis Cole – ‘Bank Account’

Thundercat – ‘Drink Dat Drink Dat’ (Feat. Wiz Khalifa) (Chopnotslop Remix)

Lapalux – ‘Holding On’

Little Snake – ‘Lilith’

Iglooghost – ‘Bug Thief’

Locust Toybox – ‘Godlips’

Ross From Friends – ‘Crimson’

Thundercat – ‘Friend Zone’

Louis Cole – ‘Thinking’

Salami Rose Joe Lewis – ‘Cool Down’

Iglooghost – ‘Slow Heal’

Buttress – ‘We Survived!’

Miguel Atwood-Ferguson – ‘To Be Continued’

Flying Lotus – ‘Quarantine’

Read next: The 25 most WTF music news stories of 2017