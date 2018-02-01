Field Day and Lovebox announce new locations for 2018

The London festivals have confirmed their new locations for 2018.

Field Day, which has been held in east London’s Victoria Park for 11 years, will relocate to south London’s Brockwell Park. The festival will take place on Friday June 1 and Saturday June 2, with lineup details revealed on Monday (February 5).

Lovebox, which has been held in Victoria Park since 2005, will relocate to west London’s Gunnersbury Park this summer. The festival will take place July 13 and 14 – visit the Lovebox website for tickets.

In November, it was announced that Lovebox – which has been held in Victoria Park since 2005 – would also be relocating to Brockwell Park, but yesterday (January 31), the festival confirmed that it would be moving to Gunnersbury Park in Ealing instead.

Both Field Day and Lovebox were forced to leave east London after an exclusive deal to use Victoria Park was signed by AEG Presents and Goldenvoice, the events company behind Coachella and other major festivals. Together they will hold a 10-day festival in May and June called All Points East.

Last year, Philip Anschutz – the owner of AEG Presents and Goldenvoice’s parent company AEG Live – was reported to have donated to anti-LGBTQ organizations and groups denying climate change science. Anschutz went on to deny the claims, calling his alleged homophobia “garbage.”

