Spotify reverses anti-hate policy, reinstates XXXTentacion to major playlist

Last month, Spotify removed R. Kelly and XXXTentacion’s music from its editorial and algorithmic playlists as part of its new anti-hate policy.

The controversial new guidelines were criticized by members of the music industry, including Kendrick Lamar label boss Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith – CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment – who threatened to pull music from the site. Now the streaming giant has issued a new statement reversing the policy.

Spotify believes its “intentions were good,” but asserts that “the language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines.”

“We created concern that an allegation might affect artists’ chances of landing on a Spotify playlist and negatively impact their future. Some artists even worried that mistakes made in their youth would be used against them,” wrote Spotify yesterday (June 2).

“That’s not what Spotify is about. We don’t aim to play judge and jury,” it continues, later adding: “Across all genres, our role is not to regulate artists. Therefore, we are moving away from implementing a policy around artist conduct.” Read the full statement here.

Spotify has yet to address the promotion of XXXTentacion and R. Kelly’s music, but has reinstated music by XXXTentacion to its popular Rap Caviar playlist. Kelly is currently facing multiple allegations of abusive treatment of women and XXXTentacion is facing charges that include aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.